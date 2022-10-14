Investment banking salaries and bonuses on Wall Street

On the off-chance it's slipped anyone's mind, last year's salaries and bonuses on Wall Street were pretty wild.

This year's are likely to be a lot less lavish (as evinced by the August analyst bonus round). Ahead of 2022's announcements, recruitment firm Selby Jennings have released a timely reminder of just how generous pay was for analysts, associates and VPs in the US last year.

Analyst salaries and bonuses on Wall Street

Analyst salaries rose sharply last year as banks battled to hire and retain talent. Few banks wanted to miss out on last year's once-in-a-decade deal volume because they had too few juniors.

Associate salaries and bonuses on Wall Street

Associate salaries also rose last year as banks re-rated pay to reflect the increase for juniors.

VP salaries and bonuses on Wall Street

VPs in particular were targeted by lateral recruiters last year - with an unspecified (but small) number of banks promising up to $850k (OTE) for VP roles. A significant number were still offering as high as $500k-$650k.