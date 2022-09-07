46 year-old ex-JPMorgan analyst in bed with Kim Kardashian

A one time analyst at JPMorgan in New York City has resurfaced in a buy-side betrothal to reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Jay Sammons, who began his career at JPMorgan in 1998, and was a partner at private equity fund Carlyle for sixteen years until August, is launching SKKY Partners, a private equity fund that will invest across consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media businesses.

Sammons, who has a husband and two children, will only be figuratively in bed with Kardashian, but it appears that he will do much of the work. The Wall Street Journal reports that Sammons will run the fund, which will be of an as yet indeterminate size, on a "day to day" basis. Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, will also join the firm as a partner. Sammons described the two women as "true entrepreneurs" and said that while he can provide investment expertise, Kris and Kim will bring an ability to expand companies through their global reach and influence on social media.

It seems likely that SKYY Partners will be hiring, although there's little sign of it yet on the new fund's website. Junior bankers working in consumer and retail teams may want to start perfecting their pouts and polishing their resumes.

In the meantime, Sammons is a reminder that finance careers can be about more than pitchbooks and spreadsheets if you stick with them. Following his initial apprenticeship at JPMorgan, Sammons' time at Carlyle was spent investing in companies including Beats Electronics (founded by Dr. Dre) and Grupo Madero (owner of Taylor Swift albums).

