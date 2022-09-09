How to avoid counter offers ruining your hiring plans

Recruiting sought-after candidates in the finance sector has got even more difficult this year as counter offers become more common and more aggressive. In an industry as competitive and well compensated as finance, counter offers can scupper hiring processes, leaving employers with critical skills gaps and agency recruiters with lost fee income.

Our new webinar addresses the growing concern about counter offers by offering practical advice about how to mitigate their impact on the people you want to recruit.

Hosted by eFinancialCareers content manager Simon Mortlock, you’ll also hear expert advice from two people at the coalface of dealing with counter offers: Shalynn Ler, an executive director at recruitment agency Ethos BeathChapman, and Tom Massey, a London-based senior talent acquisition specialist at eFinancialCareers.

By joining this webinar you will learn:

Why counter offers are gaining momentum in the finance sector.

How to prepare candidates in advance for counter offers.

Best pratices for handling counter offers when they happen.

