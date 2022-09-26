Goldman Sachs guys still joining fintechs

Is this the right moment to leave your Goldman Sachs job to work in the fintech industry? That clearly depends partly on the job you're doing at Goldman and the sort of fintech you're joining, but at least two career-Goldman people have recently made the move.

The latest, announcing his fintech-move today, is Brian Steele, who spent nearly 19 years at Goldman in a slew of 'global head' roles, the most recent of which was global head of market structure solutions for the global markets division. Steele is becoming a board member at Droit, a company that provides software for trading controls, alongside his job at Goldman.

While Steele is staying on at GS, the same can't be said of Cyrus Mahler, another ex-Goldmanitte. Mahler spent seven years at Goldman after graduating from the London School of Economics in 2015, and was an executive director in high yield trading in London.

Mahler announced his exit last week. He's left Goldman and joined Prediko, which provides inventory management systems to help companies finance their stock, as director of finance.

Steele and Mahler's moves come as Goldman is trimming underperformers (although there's no suggestion that they were cut) and as fintech firms are struggling to find funding. Droit, which also hired Craig Butterworth (formerly of Nomura and Symphony) last July, raised $16m in a series A funding round in 2016. Prediko recently raised $5m in a seed round with Felix Capital.

Updated: Clarification that Steele has added his board position at Droit to his Goldman role.

