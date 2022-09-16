Another former banking MD reappeared in crypto

After a long career in an investment bank, the new preferred alternative isn't a hedge fund, Citadel Securities, or the country club, it's increasingly turning out to be a new and senior position in crypto.

The latest former ex-banking managing director to make the move is Carlos Xirau, a former managing director and head of LATAM corporate and public sector sales and structuring at Citigroup.

Xirau left Citi's New York office after a decade last September and after a fallow period for personal projects he's just resurfaced as chief executive of Uniera, a crypto exchange and asset manager in Brazil.

As we reported earlier this week, Bankole Omodunbi a former Credit Suisse MD in quant trading strategy, has also resurfaced as CEO of a crypto company after some time at home. It's not that banking jobs are uninteresting, said Bankole, it's just that the pace of innovation in crypto is so much faster that many people in traditional finance are missing out.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by danilo.alvesd on Unsplash