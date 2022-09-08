Ashley Wilson will not be joining UBS as head of prime after all

Remember late July? Remember when Ashley Wilson, the head of prime services at BNP Paribas resigned for an undisclosed and yet probably very similar job at UBS?

It's no longer happening.

Wilson has decided to stay at BNP Paribas.

UBS didn't respond to a request to comment. Nor did BNP Paribas. Nor did Wilson. However, multiple sources confirmed his continued presence at the French bank.

Wilson's decision not to move to UBS after all suggests that BNP Paribas may have offered him a heavy inducement to stay.

He joined the French bank as part of its purchase of Deutsche's prime broking division in January 2022. BNP wants to become the leading prime brokerage firm in Europe.

