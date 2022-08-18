How employers can help women overcome key career challenges

by 18 August 2022

What can financial services employers do to empower women to progress their careers and reach the senior ranks? 

In our latest Talent Conversations webinar, Victoria McLean CEO of Hanover Talent Solutions and City CV, and a former Goldman Sachs recruiteridentifies some of the main obstacles that women typically face in their careers, and explains how financial institutions can help them overcome these challenges. 

By signing up for this August 31 webinar you will learn about: 

  • Best pratices to support women to smash the glass ceiling, including via mentoring and sponsorship. 
  • Programmes that encourage women to return to the workforce after career breaks. 
  • Imposter syndrome in the finance sector, and how to mitigate it. 
  • How to make hybrid working more inclusive. 

Register now for webinar on August 31 at 11am in one of these three time zones:

UK (BST)

U.S. (EDT)

SG/HK 

