CIMA and AL-FUTTAIM Group sign new agreement to develop business and finance talents in the United Arab Emirates

The Accredited Partner Certificate was presented to Par Ostberg, Al-Futtaim Group Director of Finance (left) by Nassima Kaddache and Kelvin Kurian, CIMA’s Middle East Representatives.

12 July 2022, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), announced that Al-Futtaim Group had been recognised as training quality partner in the CIMA Training and Development Accreditation Scheme, which recognises organisations who proactively support lifelong learning, upskilling and continuing professional development. The scheme also helps accredited partners grow and retain CIMA students and members within their organisations by supporting their learning and by ensuring their professional development.

AI-Futtaim Group has been added to the scheme for actively supporting its employees to take initiative in upskilling and reskilling themselves, including pursuing the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA®) designation over the past three years. The positive impact they have made has been recognised by employees and external business partners alike.

Nassima Kaddache, Gulf Cooperation Council Regional Manager at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA, said “We are pleased to partner and accredit more organisations such as Al-Futtaim Group, who are truly committed to developing the best and the brightest accounting and finance talent in the United Arab Emirates. We know that Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMAs) bring great value to Al-Futtaim Group and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to help develop talent that it needs to succeed now and in the future.”

Sophia Ghori, Finance Transformation Lead at Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate said, “Developing this partnership with CIMA is a key milestone in demonstrating our commitment to our finance community to provide the best learning and growth opportunities. Al-Futtaim Group is committed to develop globally competitive, transformational finance leaders and integrated thinkers at the heart of business. “

She continued, “As part of the Al-Futtaim Finance Academy, Al-Futtaim Group Finance is committed to develop the skills and competencies of our leadership and associates. They strongly benefit from the cutting edge resources and thought leadership provided by CIMA to help us stay competitive in the market.”

For further information on the CIMA Training and Development Accreditation Scheme, please click here.