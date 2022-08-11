Careers as a finance professional may be changing but future-proofing my next steps was easy thanks to CIMA

Finance and accounting professionals have come a long way from being the organisation's number cruncher and bookkeepers. Today they are more entrenched in the future planning of a company's strategy and growth plans.

For the finance professional it means they need a greater awareness of trends and changes to other parts of the business and how regulatory or digital changes may impact their work. As technology continues to evolve, it's down to the finance professional to future-proof their career to remain relevant and to tap into opportunities to advance their career beyond finance.

One such professional who values the importance of career development is Asita Thakra, Finance Manager at Chalhoub Group. Despite having a successful finance career of over two decades and being CPA qualified and a chartered accountant, Asita remains motivated to keep learning to stay relevant. Here in 2022, during a time of rapid digitalisation across the industry and during a time of uncertainty, she is positive and inspired for the future of her career.

Asita credits the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) for giving her the professional advantage to push her career in the direction she aims.

In 2021 she became a CIMA-qualified CGMA (Chartered Global Management Accountant), a designation which means Thakar deeply understands not only the technical accounting and finance skills but also how digitalization and rapid changes in technology are creating challenges and opportunities, at every level across the business.

She did this by completing the CIMA Professional Qualification, an intense but rewarding programme of study and exam that is open to all CFOs, CEOs and senior management who wish to enhance their professional standing.

CIMA is the world-leading and largest professional body of management accountants. Formed in 1919, CIMA has evolved to help professionals to gain a deep working knowledge of management accounting which means accounting not just for the balance sheet but accounting for the business. CIMA courses are designed to complement existing career experience and help finance executives stay at the cutting edge of their profession. Students and members who reach CIMA qualification often go on to achieve success in both business and finance.

Three pillars

CIMA courses strategically cover three pillars of learning: enterprise, performance and financial.

The enterprise pillar focuses on the role of the finance function and how it interacts with the organisation through the use of data and technology. Topics here look at business models and the management of people and projects to achieve organisational goals.

The performance pillar uses the tools and techniques of management accounting and risk management to ensure that strategy is realistic and to monitor its implementation. It shows how to use an understanding of costs to construct budgets, make decisions about prices and capital expenditure, manage costs and manage performance. It develops the skills to progressively identify, classify, evaluate and manage risk.

The financial pillar focuses on the financial accounting and reporting obligations of the organisation. This includes an understanding of the regulatory framework and external reporting requirements, and the ability to construct and evaluate complex financial statements. The fundamentals of business tax are covered, as are the tax implications of financing decisions.

“The course has made me efficient in business decisions, prominent thinking and enhanced my problem-solving approach with a higher level of confidence in commercial finance business partnering,” says Asita. Particularly, she credits how she came to understand, “how a business runs sustainably with a 360-degree evaluation of the effects of strategic decision-making and controls.”

Layered across the three pillars are modules to help those on the course become more confident about how they can use their financial insight to steer the wider business of their organisation to sustainable success in 2022 and beyond. These include modules such as sustainability reporting and cyber security.

“These modules are of immense importance in today’s world,” says Asita. Compared to traditional accounting and reporting (where we report financial results for a year or any particular period), sustainable financial reporting makes more sense today because it sheds light on the future and long-term viability of the business. It also focuses on non-financial aspects such as the effects on pollution and the environment for a business. The governing laws around these are very interesting!”

Future-proofing

Asita's confidence and enthusiasm for her role, her professional future and all she learned on CIMA are infections. Despite the world being in a state of rapid change and uncertainty, she’s positive thanks to her learnings.

“CIMA has that dynamism to allow up cope with the rapidly changing financial professional world. I have seen organisations going through rapid transformations that are of immense importance but, at the same time, if not carried out well, transformations can become failures, contributing not only to monetary losses but also loss of employee morale and motivations,” she says. We as qualified CIMA members are there to make sure the right strategy is planned and implemented within the specified time frame to avoid compromises on quality and timeline.”

Needless to say, studying alongside work and personal commitments is no easy feat. But on this Asita says, “CIMA is worth all the effort you put into it. CIMA will convert your hard work into confidence, expertise, financial and technical career growth and more. In the current times of diversity and dynamism, CIMA comes as a complete package to boost knowledge and expand your thinking. It gives you the best opportunity to grow not only financially but as complete career advancement.

She adds, “In a nutshell, CIMA is everything you need at the current stage of life if you are looking into a complete revamp of your career and confidence!”