The best and worst places for finance jobs after summer 2022

If you're back from vacation and are determined to find yourself a new finance job in the final months of 2022, hiring patterns on eFinancialCareers over the summer suggest you're more likely to meet with success in some sectors than others.

The chart below shows the percentage change in the number of jobs posted by sector in July and August 2022 versus the same months of 2021, and the two preceding months (May and June 2022).

It suggests that some of the best places to be looking for a new job right now are real estate and investment banking and M&A. Some of the worst places are equities and capital markets.

The data suggests that junior investment bankers who are unhappy with their bonuses (eg. Goldman Sachs' healthcare team) could have some leverage as banks continue to hire. However, it also suggests that moving to private equity might not be as easy as last year, despite reports that PE firms are already hitting-up first year analysts.

Both compliance and risk management hiring remain relatively robust in what looks a lot like a softening market for finance recruitment. Various senior hires in the controls space landed in August, including: Dripto Sarkar, an executive director in counterparty credit risk who went from Credit Suisse to Goldman; Edward Clementi, who went from Morgan Stanley to Citi as global head of risk and control in the institutional clients group; and Christian Pichlmeier, who went from Deutsche Bank to Citi as head of global treasury risk management.

