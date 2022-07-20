The worst talent shortages in the financial services sector

Welcome to eFinancialCareers Hiring Trends, a quarterly report that uses exclusive eFC data to uncover and explore some of the major issues in financial services recruitment. You can download the report here.

For the most recently completed quarter – Q2 2022 – we home in on talent shortages, a key challenge for financial institutions and recruitment agencies in a job market that remains largely candidate led.

Identifying emerging talent shortages will help your recruitment planning for Q3 and beyond, enabling you to focus more resources in areas where candidates are becoming increasingly difficult to attract.

This report uses new data on changes to average application rates to pinpoint the job sectors in financial services in which skill shortages have worsened (and improved) over the past year.

The eFinancialCareers Hiring Trends Report will: