"The interns at my bank work less than me and earn more"

I am a trainee at a French investment bank in London, and I am fed up with our summer interns and with the way the bank treats them compared to people in its trainee class.

It's a very weird situation. The summer interns here are well paid: our M&A and DCM interns are paid £55k on the same basis. As a trainee, I'm paid just £32k a year.

Despite being paid considerably more than me, the interns do less work. They don't work the long hours that us trainees do, and they literally get around 25% of the work done. As trainees, we are doing real work here and have to stay late to complete it. The interns mostly seem to work on corporate social responsibility projects and to leave at 6pm.

I don't really blame the interns - I blame the bank for creating this situation. I'm not sure why the interns are treated so leniently when the trainees are overworked and underpaid. Most of the trainees are very annoyed by the situation. We've been pushing for our intern to learn a bit more about what we really do, but he still expects to leave early and it seems very unfair.

Gabriel Girault is a pseudonym

Photo by Siavash Ghanbari on Unsplash