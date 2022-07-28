Financial institutions engage with top U.S. talent at eFinancialCareers virtual event

Making connections to quality candidates in financial services has never been so efficient for employers who attend Virtual Careers Events run by eFinancialCareers.

On April 28, eFC hosted another successful event, U.S. Investment Banking & Asset Management, aimed at giving financial institutions unique access to professionals at the pre-application stage.

Our event came amid a competitive job market in both the sell-side and buy-side, with firms facing talent shortages that normally make it difficult to engage with job seekers.

Recruitment representatives of leading companies in the financial services sector were able to chat online with professionals across a variety of sought-after functions – from bankers and traders, to compliance and operations specialists – and bring them forward for interviewing, pipelining, or screening.

In the following review, we examine how both employers and candidates benefited from attending U.S. Investment Banking & Asset Management.

