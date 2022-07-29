Employers engage with top tech talent at eFinancialCareers virtual event

As financial institutions push ahead with digital transformation plans, requiring them to invest more in technology, they are also facing a chronic shortage of tech candidates that threatens to stifle their ambitions.

Employers in the finance sector are competing for tech talent not just with each other, but also with big tech firms, fintech startups, and companies across a range of other sectors.

To help employers in the EMEA region stay ahead of the game in this challenging job market, eFinancialCareers held a Virtual Career Event on June 8, EMEA Tech Professionals, that provided recruiters with unique access to hundreds of tech professionals at the pre-application stage.

Recruitment representatives of leading companies in the financial services sector were able to chat online with professionals across a variety of sought-after functions – from cyber security to data science – and bring them forward for interviewing, pipelining, or screening.

In this report, we review the success of EMEA Tech Professionals and look at the key reasons why it added value for both employers and candidates.

Full version of this report can be found here

Browse our next virtual careers events