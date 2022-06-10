12 tips to mitigate counter offers when hiring in financial services

by 5 days ago

Counter offers are back with a vengeance in financial services as talent shortages continue to drive the job market in favour of candidates.

An online poll by eFinancialCareers found that 76% of employers face counters for at least half of the roles they hire for in financial services or technology.

But while you can’t stop your candidates from receiving counters, you can take steps to reduce the chances that they will accept them.

In a new report from eFinancialCareers, which you can download here, we offer 12 best-practice tips for employers and staffing agencies looking to engage candidates to help ensure they don’t succumb to buybacks.

Download our new report: How to mitigate counter offers in financial services

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

