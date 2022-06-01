The ex-bankers running Segantii Capital Management in Hong Kong

To most investment banks Segantii Capital Management is known as one of the most active hedge funds in Hong Kong, where it's a go-to fund for banks looking to trade in Asia.

That may now change after it has emerged that Bank of America and Citi suspended all trading with the fund, which was launched by ex-banker Simon Sadler in 2007.

Bank of America stopped trading last year and Citi stopped more recently, while other banks including Goldman Sachs continue to trade with Segantii.

According to the FT, Bank of America and Citigroup have suspended all equity trading with Segantii Capital Management, due to the banks’ concerns about the hedge fund’s bets on the sale of large blocks of shares

The banks are reducing their exposure to Segantii as US authorities have launched an investigation into block trading at several Wall Street financial institutions.

A prime broker at a European bank in Hong Kong told the FT that Segantii is a “priority customer for the entire Street” in Asia.

The question is what this will mean for the firm’s staff, many of whom are ex-bankers like Sadler, who previously worked at HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Dresdner Kleinwort.

There are 70 Hong Kong-based employees currently listed on LinkedIn, including Hong Kong-based CEO Kurt Ersoy, who joined a decade ago from Credit Suisse.

But the rest of the senior line-up is relatively new. The chief financial officer David Lui joined in May 2021 from Morgan Stanley where he was CFO for the Asia Pacific region.

Boris Zeldin joined as head of legal and compliance for Asia Pacific last August after previously working at Point72.

Last September, Segontaii hired Fabien Charbonnel as a senior risk officer from JPMorgan where he was head of equity market risk. He works with chief risk officer Michael Hieb, who joined in 2020.

There have been some recent departures from its equity trading team. Anthony Bongiorno has moved to Singapore with Regal Funds Management in December, while Daryl Spelman joined Eiser Capital.

