How to hire quality candidates in the fintech sector

by

How to hire quality candidates in the fintech sector

The fintech industry is expanding globally, driven by startups and established players that serve a plethora of customer segments. But in a competitive job market, all fintech firms are currently facing the same challenge: hiring people with the right skills to ensure their success.  

On June 29 at 12pm, eFinancialCareers is partnering with CFTE to host a webinar examining the most pressing issues in fintech recruitment via a panel of experienced fintech leaders: Huy Nguyen Trieu, co-founder, CFTE; Sophie Guibaud, co-founder, Fiat Republic; and Saim Yeong Harng, CEO, CardsPal. 

By joining this webinar you will learn: 

  • The jobs and skills sets that are becoming more sought after within fintech. 
  • The mindset you should look for when hiring new staff. 
  • Where and how to search for fintech talent. 
  • How to market a fintech company and its vision to candidates. 

Click below to register for the June 29 webinar at 12pm in your time zone:

SG/HK

UK

U.S. (eastern)

 

 

