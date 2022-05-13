These are all the new MDs at Nomura

Nomura, which as we noted yesterday operates on a cycle entirely of its own when it comes to promotions and bonuses, has just promoted its new class of managing directors. They're shown in the handy screenshots below.

We count 76 names, of whom 31 are in EMEA and 24 are in the Americas. The remainder are all in Nomura's home APAC turf.

In the Asian markets business, Nomura's promotions include: Rina Tan, Vincent Lee (HK structured credit), Ajay Jain (equity structuring), Steven Zhu and Jenny Zhang (head of China credit sales).

In London, Nomura's markets promotions include Andy Chaytor, a macro desk strat, FX trader Yakeen Mirchandani, rates trader Ryan Okerblom, and Chris Old, the head of e-trading strategy in Nomura's digital office.

In the US, we spot Jeff Petillo in structured solutions and Henry Holmes (IV) in derivative sales, among others.

29 of the new MDs are in global markets; 23 are in investment banking.

The new promotions come after Nomura has experienced exits before bonuses are paid, which can be a sign that bonuses won't be worth hanging about for. In such circumstances, banks will often promote a larger MD class than usual.

Net income at Nomura's investment bank rose 16% last year, but revenues in the global markets division declined 3%. The bank announced today that it hired 10 traders to build out its macro trading desk under Kevin Connors its global head of FX & emerging market sales and EMEA head of FX & EM.

Historically, Nomura had a reputation for paying its MDs unusually high salaries. Speaking on the bank's recent investor call, CFO Takumi Kitamura said the bank acknowledges that compensation is important in attracting "young talent." The H1B visa database suggests that Nomura associates in NYC are on salaries of $170k.

