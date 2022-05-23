Hedge fund Millennium made a big technology hire from Citi

As we reported last week, hedge fund Millennium Management is building out its technology team under CTO Vlad Torgovnik. Its latest big technology recruit is drawn from Citigroup.

Leon Stiel, Citi's global head of cross asset ETF technology, is joining Millennium in New York City as head of equities risk technology according to his LinkedIn profile. His arrival comes as Millennium is building out its technology team across New York, London Singapore, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tel Aviv, and is opening a new technology hub in Miami.

Millennium is currently hiring quantitative researchers and machine learning specialists to work on its systematic equities team. Last October, it recruited David Vaccarello, an executive recruiter focused on the equities business from Heidrick & Struggles. It's not the only fund building in equities: Balyasny Asset Management, is launching a new equities-focused fund, Corbets Capital.

Stiel spent five years at Citi after nearly 10 years at JPMorgan, working on equities trading technology throughout. Citi has lost various members of its electronic equities team in the past year, including Daniel Nehren, its London-based global head of equity e-trading is departing and Matthew Cousens, its London based head of platform sales.

