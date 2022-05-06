How to tackle the "talent uprising" in the finance sector

by 6 days ago

How to tackle the

In this month’s Talent Conversation webinar, we chat to Elizabeth Derby – a Managing Director at HR consultancy Kincentric, who’s also held senior roles at RBC and Credit Suisse – about the recent wave of attrition that has swept the finance sector. While some like to call this the ‘great resignation’, Elizabeth says the ‘talent uprising’ is a better way to describe the trend. 

Register for the May 24 webinar to hear innovative retention strategies for mitigating the talent uprising, including: 

  • How data can inform and improve your workforce planning 
  • Key retention priorities for HR in the face of rising attrition 
  • The ‘stay interview’ and how to make it work 
  • The importance of open communication to engage employees 

Register below to watch the 24 May Talent Conversation in your time zone.

UK: 11am (BST)

U.S.: 11am (EDT)

APAC: 11am (SGT/HKT)

Photo by Kayla Speid on Unsplash

