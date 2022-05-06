How to tackle the "talent uprising" in the finance sector

In this month’s Talent Conversation webinar, we chat to Elizabeth Derby – a Managing Director at HR consultancy Kincentric, who’s also held senior roles at RBC and Credit Suisse – about the recent wave of attrition that has swept the finance sector. While some like to call this the ‘great resignation’, Elizabeth says the ‘talent uprising’ is a better way to describe the trend.

Register for the May 24 webinar to hear innovative retention strategies for mitigating the talent uprising, including:

How data can inform and improve your workforce planning

Key retention priorities for HR in the face of rising attrition

The ‘stay interview’ and how to make it work

The importance of open communication to engage employees

Photo by Kayla Speid on Unsplash