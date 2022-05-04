Goldman Sachs keeps hiring executive directors in Frankfurt

When Goldman Sachs hires externally in Frankfurt, it likes to recruit a certain sort of person: executive directors are its German sweet spot.

Executive directors at Goldman Sachs in Europe are the same as senior vice presidents at Goldman Sachs in the U.S., and as such are some of the most populous people in Goldman's hierarchy. As the bank bolsters its German office, they're also the sort of experienced staff that can build a business.

Goldman's most recent executive director hire in Frankfurt is Wolfgang Wagner, a recently promoted vice president from BlackRock's German financial institutions group (FIG). Wagner joins Goldman as an executive director, despite being a mere associate at Blackrock until January 2022.

In April, GS also added Sebastian Schranz, a former director in structured finance at Moody's. Schranz joined as an executive director in Goldman's asset finance business, with a focus on credit risk. Goldman also added Christoph Kageler as an executive director in technology strategy. Christoph joined from Rentenbank, where he was an information security officer.

Post-Brexit, Goldman Sachs has major EU offices in both Paris and Frankfurt. The Frankfurt office is thought to employ around 400 people. Hiring in Frankfurt comes as banks are completing a desk-mapping review with the European Central Bank to establish the extent to which their EU offices can operate on a standalone basis.

