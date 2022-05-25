From Citadel Securities to wine and cheese in the West Country

Andrew Lofthouse is qualified in cheese. "I have a cheese diploma," he says. He also has a wine qualification, which he passed with distinction in both tasting and theory. This is helpful because nowadays Lofthouse isn't just about finance: he's about finance and wine and cheese.

After a 19 year career in financial services that began with an internship at Morgan Stanley and ended with a stint as head of EMEA FICC sales at Citadel Securities in Europe, Lofthouse has left London to reside in a village outside Dawlish in South Devon. He sells wine. He sells cheese. He sells wine and cheese experiences. But he also sells macro research.

Alongside his adventures in Epicureanism, Lofthouse has just joined Macro Hive, the independent provider of global macro and financial market research founded by Bilal Hafeez, the former head of FX and rates strategy at Nomura. The two men worked together at the Japanese bank. Lofthouse's experience "fits perfectly", says Andrew Simon, Macro Hive's president and head of sales. Earlier this month, Macro Hive also hired Bert Gochet, who previously co-ran emerging markets strategy at JPMorgan.

Lofthouse isn't being drawn on whether Citadel Securities' founder Ken Griffin's preference for in-office work encouraged him in the direction of his former colleague. But he does say he was done with London. "I wanted to move to Devon and to pursue opportunities outside the industry," he says. "I'm able to do that at Macro Hive."

In his new incarnation, Lofthouse will therefore host corporate wine and cheese evenings and extol the virtues of independent macro research, presumably making the most of synergies in the process. This will involve travel, but less so than in his previous role. "At Citadel Securities I was working in London and Dublin and Paris," he says. Now, he will be mostly in the West of England.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Alexander Maasch on Unsplash