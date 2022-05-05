Following banking industry litigation is a fine hobby, but usually it’s not for fans of action packed adventure. Cases typically play out agonizingly slowly, drip feeding you occasional juicy bits of scandal over a period of weeks. It’s for people who like very long art house movies or cricket. All the players are cautious and strategic by nature, and they don’t like washing their dirty linen in public.

That’s why Case 652076/2022 in the New York County Supreme Court (Bill Christian v GoldenTree Asset Management) is such a surprise. As first reported by Business Insider, the former COO of a big hedge fund has filed a case demanding $1.24m from his former employers. And in support of this claim, his lawyer has posted an arbitration judgement which not only makes it clear that he was terminated for cause, but which reflects incredibly badly on Mr Christian.

In fairness, the facts set out in the arbitration judgement don’t paint a portrait of someone with great judgment and lots of common sense. The most eye-catching claim is that he held meetings with his colleagues while sitting at his desk with his pants round his ankles, claiming that he needed to “ice his knees”. He also apparently “briefly” switched on pornography in a hotel room full of GoldenTree employees and showed at least one of them a picture of his genitals. Apparently, Christian claimed that some of these accusations were exaggerated, but the arbitrator notes that although he “sought to minimize the impact of many of these items … he admitted to the vast majority of his wrongful conduct”.

Despite all these causes for termination (and for having an affair with an employee three levels down his reporting line, falsifying restaurant expenses to take her out and lying about all the above even after she got pregnant, plus a few other things), the arbitrator ruled that Christian was fired in 2020, and therefore there was no basis in the original partnership agreement to not pay his bonus for 2019. That’s the source of the $1.24m claim, when adjustments for advances already paid, repayment of illegitimate expense claims and statutory interest are made. There may be other relevant facts, but so far all that’s been filed is this, plus the paperwork saying that the arbitration judgement was handed out on April 12 and hasn’t been paid yet.

Which is almost as peculiar as the underlying behaviour. As of last week, hardly anyone knew that Bill Christian had been fired for cause; there was no statement made and didn’t appear in news stories. As recently as January, he was attending panel discussions and being described as the former COO – anyone who happened on his LinkedIn would just have seen that he was “exploring P&L leadership opportunities where I can continue to extract the maximum potential in operational models, advanced technology, and people to drive exponential growth” and might have offered him one.

Now, over a check that’s barely into seven figures (plus some investments made with GoldenTree that don’t seem to be a matter of dispute) and not even a full month late, he’s put himself in a position where he’s tabloid fodder on a global basis and likely to be getting LinkedIn endorsements for “disgusting sexual comments” and “charging employer for personal use of storage lockers”. Unless a lot more facts turn up, this is going to look a lot like another lesson in the fundamental principle of employment lawsuits – almost nobody ends up feeling like a winner.

Elsewhere, when Ryan Watkins walked off the analyst program at Moelis in October 2019, after just a bit more than a year in place, colleagues might have been a bit skeptical when he said he was going into crypto asset research. However, it looks like he’s backed the right horse. After two years at Messari, he and his friend Daniel Cheung have been backed with $85m from blue chip names like Bain Capital to form a “long only” crypto hedge fund aiming to pick a small number of winners among the established coins and, eventually, play a role in their governance.

It's not clear whether this has been a great move from a financial point of view – after all, Moelis analysts and associates have done pretty well over the last couple of years, and the fees on a hedge fund with under $100m don’t necessarily add up to a super-rich lifestyle once compliance, admin and overhead are paid and they’ve been split two ways. But Pangea Fund Management is Dan and Ryan’s own business, and even if it all goes wrong, they will probably have enough experience and contacts to rejoin the banking ladder at a higher rung than if they’d never left.

Meanwhile …

Another crypto ladder climber – in April 2018, Hunter Merghan was a Director at Barclays on the equity trading desk. Now, after short stints at Coinbase, Bitstamp and a venture capital firm, he’s going to be the COO of Digital Assets at Millennium. (The Block)

However, it’s not risk free to leave banking for something new - startups and fintechs are beginning to see increasing layoffs … (Axios)

… while mortgage companies are seeing layoffs “by the thousands” (Business Insider)

The word “banter” is showing up in employment cases to an increasing extent, covering anything from calling an older employee “Half-Dead Dave” to describing a colleague’s home-working during cancer treatment as “cozy days”. Unsurprisingly, although the banter defense is sometimes successful, particularly if the person bringing the case can be shown to have given as good as they got, lawyers are advising people to keep it under control. (FT)

No signs of slowing down the senior hiring at Jefferies – Richard Gostling, formerly head of EMEA business services investment banking at Morgan Stanley – is about to join them in a similar role. (Financial News)

“The most feared woman in finance” is, apparently, Anne Brorhilker of the Cologne state prosecutor’s department. She’s in charge of German investigations into historic Cum-Ex tax frauds, with Morgan Stanley the latest bank to have experienced a visit. (Bloomberg)

Rhyming chants and signs saying “I’d Rather Be Regulating” – on the picket line with the Financial Conduct Authority, where strikers have been told they have to fill their time in as “unpaid leave – industrial action” on the system, and that they can’t refer to the strike in their out of office emails. (Financial News)

Photo by cottonbro