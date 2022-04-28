Nomura set to hire senior ECM banker in Hong Kong

Nomura is understood to have hired a senior banker from China Merchant Securities to join its equity capital markets business as it continues the rebuild of the business

Sources say that Maryann Tseng is set to join the Japanese bank in Hong Kong in a senior role after resigning from CMS, where she was a managing director and head of ECM and syndicate. Tseng, who spent seven years at Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong where she was part of its top-rated All-Asia Sales Team, made the switch into ECM when she joined CMS from CLSA in September 2020.

Tseng’s appointment will bring Nomura back up to full strength in Hong Kong ECM after 20 bankers resigned last May, including Alexandra Tong, who joined boutique firm Xcap Partners and Anshul Trivedi, who resigned as Nomura’s head of ECM syndicate for Asia to join Balyasny asset management in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Thomas Batt, Nomura’s of capital markets and solutions for Asia ex-Japan quit to become CFO of London-based tech company Paceline, while Nomura’s former head of healthcare Vijay Karwal resigned in April to become CEO of biotech start-up AffaMed.

Tseng is the second big hire Nomura has made from a Chinese bank. Last year, the bank re-hired Matthew Cheung as head of ECM for Greater China from Bank of China international (BOCI) while it has been increasingly inventive with its recruitment, hiring former JP Morgan and Credit Suisse banker Li Gao joined from US retail giant Walmart as head of financial sponsors for China.

Nomura declined to comment.

