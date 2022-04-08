How to empower internal mobility in the finance sector

eFinancialCareers is pleased to launch “Talent Conversations”, a regular new series of online fireside chats with industry experts discussing the most topical issues impacting recruitment and retention in the finance and tech sectors.

In our first Talent Conversation on 22 April, we’re talking to Ani Filipova – a former Citi executive who worked in banking for more than 25 years and progressed her career to a C-level role – about empowering internal mobility in the finance sector.

Ani will advise on:

Why financial institutions that encourage internal mobility have an edge in recruitment and retention.

Internal mobility best practices

What to avoid when planning internal mobility strategies

How to implement inclusive mobility policies that support diversity

UK: 11am (BST)

U.S.: 11am (EDT)

APAC: 11am (SGT/HKT)