Goldman Sachs' internships are actually a bit easier to get into

It's not at all easy to get an internship in an investment bank. It's even harder to get an internship at Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan.

CNBC reported yesterday that 236,000 people applied for internships globally at Goldman Sachs this year, and that the bank had an acceptance rate of 1.5% - meaning that it's hiring 3,540 interns in total this year. This is a significant increase on the 2,900 interns Goldman hired in 2021.

Goldman's internship applications are up 17% on 2021 according to Business Insider. This implies that Goldman had around 202,000 intern applications last year and an acceptance rate of 1.4%. If anything, then, Goldman Sachs internships have become a little bit easier to get into.

For all the excitement about students still flocking to apply to Goldman despite last year's complaints about working hours, it's also worth noting that Goldman's intern applications appear to be on a downwards trajectory long term. CNBC says that Goldman's 236,000 applications this year are a record, but in 2016 the Financial Times reported that GS received 250,000 applications for its intern roles...

Goldman's current batch of intern applications cover all its jobs, including in roles like operations in the middle and back office. It's typically much harder to get a front office job in an area like M&A. Last year, JPMorgan said it had 50,000 applications for 400 jobs in its investment banking division, an acceptance rate of 0.8%.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Frans Vledder on Unsplash