Credit Suisse hiring credit traders in London, losing FX professionals in Singapore

Traders aren't just leaving Credit Suisse after the last bonus round, they're arriving too.

In London, Credit Suisse has just poached Joel Robinson from RBC to join its global credit products business in EMEA at director level. Robinson, who was head of high yield and subordinated credit trading at RBC, joins Credit Suisse as the senior trader for investment grade cash trading and will lead the Swiss bank's corporate hybrid trading franchise.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the announcement, which reflects the bank's commitment to its credit platform.

While traders are arriving at Credit Suisse in London, sources say equities professionals are leaving in Singapore.

Credit Suisse is understood to have lost Aaron Frankel, a director on its Singaporean FX sales desk. Frankel is thought to be joining a competitor, although it's not sure which one.

Sources say several other traders and salespeople are also leaving the Swiss bank in Singapore. "Morale hasn't been great," suggests one.

