The only banks offering virtual internships this year?

We're still a few months away from this year's summer internships in investment banks, but one thing is apparent already: most internships this year will be in-person.

After two years of virtual or semi-virtual internships, most banks' internships are back in the office. Goldman Sachs, for example, is running fully in-office internships after asking employees to return to the office five days a week. Credit Suisse, too, is back to its standard in-person internship program.

There may be locational variations. While HSBC's London internships are almost certain to be in the office, for example, the bank's Hong Kong interns may yet find themselves at home depending on the situation with COVID.

Many interns may welcome the opportunity to be in an office and to meet colleagues in person. However, virtual internships have their advantages. - Goldman Sachs' 2020 virtual interns said they had an overwhelmingly positive experience, and that they were more productive and able to meet MDs from around the world instead of just from their local office. Citi famously promised all its 2020 virtual interns they'd get an offer so long as they passed a minimum threshold.

If you want your banking internship to be at least partly virtual in 2022, the good news is that some banks are (partially) sticking with the virtual format. - Deutsche Bank is keeping its orientation and initial training week virtual, before switching to a mixture of office and work from home (the mix changes by division) for the rest of the internship. Networking and social events will be in-person at DB, COVID-restrictions permitting. Citi is currently planning something similar.

