People are poaching Morgan Stanley's senior compliance staff

Morgan Stanley is having a few issues with its compliance professionals in Europe. In the past month, two of its senior people have left.

One of the exits is Simon Goodwin, the former head of institutional securities compliance for EMEA at Morgan Stanley. Goodwin has departed for a bigger job at RBC Capital Markets, where he's just landed as chief compliance officer for all of Europe and Asia.

The other exit is Kate Dean, Morgan Stanley's former head of EMEA enterprise compliance. Dean has also left for a promotion: she's now head of compliance capital markets for the London Stock Exchange Group.

The departures follow bonus payments and come after suggestions that some banks (not Morgan Stanley specifically) have upset middle and back office staff in roles like risk and compliance by scrimping on pay. It also follows claims that some compliance jobs are being boosted by the war in Ukraine.

Speaking off the record, one headhunter says most senior compliance staff seem to have been well looked after in the most recent bonus round. Although junior compliance jobs are increasingly being off-shored and automated, he says there's still plenty of demand for experienced compliance professionals who can work in an advisory capacity in banks in major financial centres.

Photo by Mael BALLAND on Unsplash

