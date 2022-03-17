Deutsche Bank's most-liked trader living best life in hedge fund

When Yao King left Deutsche Bank in 2019, it was cause for commiseration. King, who was the global head of program trading at Deutsche Bank back in the day when DB still had an equities business, was a popular figure on the trading floor and was known for his generosity in dispensing things like pizza to colleagues.

Since leaving DB, however, King's existence seems to have become considerably more wholesome. These days, he's both a portfolio manager and a farmer.

King left Deutsche for Millennium Management. Even before the pandemic, Millennium had a reputation for allowing its employees to work from anywhere. King seems to have opted to work from Pennsylvania, where - according to the video recently posted by Millennium below - he's practicing "sustainable regenerative agriculture" alongside his day job running YK Asset Management, a Millennium 'pod', and multi-strategy fund based out of New York City. The video shows King chopping wood and pulling up plants amidst tweeting birds and golden light. Millennium declined to comment and King didn't respond to a request to chat about his new lifestyle.

While King is living the good life on his farm, rival funds like Citadel have indicated that they think staff should be in the office.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Let hedge fund recruiters come to you.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)