HSBC hired this big hitter from London to work in Hong Kong

HSBC has hired a senior banker from London to build its business with financial institutions clients in Asia.

Helge Weiner-Trapness has joined the bank as a vice-chair in its global banking division, reporting directly to Greg Guyett, co-CEO of global banking and markets.

Weiner-Trapness is joining from advisory boutique Quintus Partners, where he was a founding partner in its New York office. He has a varied CV spanning some of the world’s biggest investment banks in Hong Kong and strong links with HSBC’s top investment bankers.

After beginning his career at Goldman Sachs, Weiner-Trapness spent six years at JPMorgan where he worked with Guyett. Before joining Quintus in 2015, he was Co-Global Head of the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) at Barclays where he worked with Matthew Ginsburg, who joined HSBC in Hong Kong last summer as co-head of global capital financing and investment banking coverage (CFIBC) alongside Adam Bagshaw.

While at Barclays, Weiner-Trapness worked on a number of landmark transactions including Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on its $7.3bn acquisition of RBS Aviation Capital, and MBK Partners on its $1.65bn acquisition of ING Life Korea.

At HSBC, Weiner-Trapness will be tasked with helping to build the FIG business in Asia with both international and domestic clients. He'll also be relocating to Hong Kong.

HSBC’s FIG business in Asia-Pacific is run jointly by Olivier Pacton and Eric Bai, who joined from Goldman Sachs in 2019 and who is also co-global head of FIG. “HSBC has a strong FIG business driven by its strength global markets. This gives it more opportunities to grow on the M&A and corporate finance side,” said one headhunter familiar with the bank’s plans.

Weiner-Trapness is one of a number of vice chairs that the bank employs globally and as part of that role he will also advise Guyett on strategic priorities, managing the business and mentoring staff.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)