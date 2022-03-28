The elite boutique where associates earn up to $650k

As we've reported often here, boutique investment banks tend to pay more than larger firms, and in return they will typically expect you to work longer hours. One boutique, however, pays more than most - even if it does expect you to grind out the hours.

Ducera Partners, an elite boutique investment bank with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Stamford Connecticut only employs around 45 people, working across a mixture of M&A, restructuring, private capital, and liability management. However, it's been involved in some major deals including the bankruptcy of Hertz and Aeromexico. It's now hiring, and it's understood to pay very well indeed.

Ducera declined to comment for this article, but sources say that compensation at the bank increases as per the chart below for analysts and associates in the Americas.

How does this compare with rivals firms? Perella Weinberg Partners was said to pay its third year associates $374k-$432k last year. The implication is that Ducera pays nearly 70% more, which is impressive given that (Centerview excepted) PWP has a well-deserved reputation as one of the top-paying boutiques in the industry.

The only downside is that you'll have to work hard for this kind of pay. Unlike most major investment banks, Ducera has no restrictions on working hours.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and be discovered by recruiters for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)