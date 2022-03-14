These are the new bankers earning >$950k at BNP Paribas

Once upon a time, French bank BNP Paribas didn't actually have managing directors. This is no longer the case. While Swiss banks like UBS now attempt to dial-down on hierarchy by obscuring the job titles of senior staff, BNP Paribas has been proudly announcing its new MD class internally.
The bank doesn't share the list of its new MDs with journalists, but insiders have given us the names of its new MDs in the investment banking division. They were announced internally around three weeks ago. Unfortunately, we don't have the names for BNP's promotions in Asia, or in its markets business. Those who've made the list are likely to earn around $950k, which is the amount that BNP Paribas paid its material risk takers in 2020 (it's yet to release the numbers for 2021).
We count around 16 women on a list of around 65 people, which isn't a great strike rate for female promotions, but at around 25% is close to the average elsewhere. Eight of the new female MDs are in the Americas, where the proportion of female promotes is closer to 27%.
Just 10 of BNP's new banking MDs are in France. Seven are in London.
BNP's new MDs in the Americas:
Albert Abdel-Malak
Amine Bakkali-Yedri
J.T. Berndt
Raymond Betita
Anirban Biswas
Vince Capone
Ankush Chowdhury
Netanel Cohen
Michael Drabber
Maria Galvis
Delphine Gaudiot
Michael Hoffman
Paul Hutchen
Maxime Jeanne
Joanna Leathers McDuffee
Juliana Li
David Malvern
Frederic Mayrand
Claire Onheiser
Chris Pagan
Pat Perraglia
Emma Petersen
Tienneke Petit
Raul Rivera
Gagan Seghal
Adam Terranova
Thibaud Trevissoi
Nikunj Trivedi
Anne Van Riel
Joshua Warren
BNP's new MDs in Europe:
Advisory:
David Hoffman - Germany
Jaime Segemon - Spain
Jan Bischopping - Germany
Miguel Escobido - Spain
Nicolas Ellisalde - France
Carlos Holtermueller - London
Filippo Ghelfi - London
Corporate coverage:
Alice Ranaudin Durand-Ruel - Switzerland
Bjoern Claussen - Hungary
Claus Peter Dietzell - Germany
Hans Meurer - Netherlands
Mikhail Galtsov - Switzerland
Philipp Schindler - Switzerland
Industry Groups:
Francois Zinszner - France
Nicolas Descure - France
Innovative companies:
Antoine Joly - France
Leveraged finance:
August Corre - France
Erick Caussou - France
Irene Carignano - Italy
Javier Gomez-Hernandez - Spain
Loans capital markets
Adrian Winburne - UK
Maxence Leonoard - France
Investment grade bonds:
Federica Sartori - Italy
Patrick Calinski - France
Equity capital markets:
Meryem Bouchama - UK
Real assets:
Energy, resources and infrastructure
Anne-Gabrielle Laboureau - France
Miruna Onufrei - UK
Real estate capital markets:
Alban Tezenas - France
Elenora Pulci - UK
Securitised products group:
Renaud Chalmet - UK
Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Let recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance discover you.
Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)
Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.