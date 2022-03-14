These are the new bankers earning >$950k at BNP Paribas

Once upon a time, French bank BNP Paribas didn't actually have managing directors. This is no longer the case. While Swiss banks like UBS now attempt to dial-down on hierarchy by obscuring the job titles of senior staff, BNP Paribas has been proudly announcing its new MD class internally.

The bank doesn't share the list of its new MDs with journalists, but insiders have given us the names of its new MDs in the investment banking division. They were announced internally around three weeks ago. Unfortunately, we don't have the names for BNP's promotions in Asia, or in its markets business. Those who've made the list are likely to earn around $950k, which is the amount that BNP Paribas paid its material risk takers in 2020 (it's yet to release the numbers for 2021).

We count around 16 women on a list of around 65 people, which isn't a great strike rate for female promotions, but at around 25% is close to the average elsewhere. Eight of the new female MDs are in the Americas, where the proportion of female promotes is closer to 27%.

Just 10 of BNP's new banking MDs are in France. Seven are in London.

BNP's new MDs in the Americas:

Albert Abdel-Malak

Amine Bakkali-Yedri

J.T. Berndt

Raymond Betita

Anirban Biswas

Vince Capone

Ankush Chowdhury

Netanel Cohen

Michael Drabber

Maria Galvis

Delphine Gaudiot

Michael Hoffman

Paul Hutchen

Maxime Jeanne

Joanna Leathers McDuffee

Juliana Li

David Malvern

Frederic Mayrand

Claire Onheiser

Chris Pagan

Pat Perraglia

Emma Petersen

Tienneke Petit

Raul Rivera

Gagan Seghal

Adam Terranova

Thibaud Trevissoi

Nikunj Trivedi

Anne Van Riel

Joshua Warren

BNP's new MDs in Europe:

Advisory:

David Hoffman - Germany

Jaime Segemon - Spain

Jan Bischopping - Germany

Miguel Escobido - Spain

Nicolas Ellisalde - France

Carlos Holtermueller - London

Filippo Ghelfi - London

Corporate coverage:

Alice Ranaudin Durand-Ruel - Switzerland

Bjoern Claussen - Hungary

Claus Peter Dietzell - Germany

Hans Meurer - Netherlands

Mikhail Galtsov - Switzerland

Philipp Schindler - Switzerland

Industry Groups:

Francois Zinszner - France

Nicolas Descure - France

Innovative companies:

Antoine Joly - France

Leveraged finance:

August Corre - France

Erick Caussou - France

Irene Carignano - Italy

Javier Gomez-Hernandez - Spain

Loans capital markets

Adrian Winburne - UK

Maxence Leonoard - France

Investment grade bonds:

Federica Sartori - Italy

Patrick Calinski - France

Equity capital markets:

Meryem Bouchama - UK

Real assets:

Energy, resources and infrastructure

Anne-Gabrielle Laboureau - France

Miruna Onufrei - UK

Real estate capital markets:

Alban Tezenas - France

Elenora Pulci - UK

Securitised products group:

Renaud Chalmet - UK

