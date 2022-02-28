Barclays hired one of JPMorgan's top women in trading

In a piece of news unrelated to the drums of war, Barclays has made a major hire from JPMorgan in New York City.

Urvashi Batra, a managing director and head of electronic equity trading solutions in the Americas for JPMorgan, has just joined Barclays as head of equities electronic trading for the Americas. She was at JPMorgan for nearly 12 years according to her LinkedIn profile, and left on February 25th according to her FINRA registration.

Barclays expanded its equities sales and trading headcount by 10% last year. Paul Leech, co-head of equities at the bank, said in September that they were looking at a "material increase" in headcount.

Equities sales and trading revenues at Barclays rose 20% in 2021. Speaking last week when the bank released its results, new Barclays CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan said Barclays' markets business as a whole has gone from ranking eighth to sixth in the past three years, with prime broking in particular driving performance.

Barclays isn't the only bank building its electronic equities capabilities. Citi is doing the same, as is Credit Suisse. Barclays said last week that the number of women among its MDs went from 26% to 28% of the total between 2020 and 2021.

