How to hire technologists in financial services

Employers across the finance sector, from fintech firms to global banks, have a huge appetite for hiring technology professionals in 2022. But sourcing tech talent is far from straightforward as financial institutions tackle skill shortages, pay inflation, high turnover, and competition from other industries.

In a new webinar streaming on February 24, eFinancialCareers will provide innovative solutions to help recruiters overcome the challenges of a candidate-led job market in tech.

This webinar will: