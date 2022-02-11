How to hire technologists in financial services

by 5 days ago

eFC logo
How to hire technologists in financial services

Employers across the finance sector, from fintech firms to global banks, have a huge appetite for hiring technology professionals in 2022. But sourcing tech talent is far from straightforward as financial institutions tackle skill shortages, pay inflation, high turnover, and competition from other industries.

In a new webinar streaming on February 24, eFinancialCareers will provide innovative solutions to help recruiters overcome the challenges of a candidate-led job market in tech.

This webinar will:

  • Analyse new eFinancialCareers data into what’s motivating tech professionals to move roles
  • Discuss strategies to improve the hiring process and win over tech candidates
  • Highlight best practices to cope with pay inflation

Resister for the webinar

 

 

Follow @efc_Global

Popular job sectors

Loading...
search all >>

Search jobs

Search articles

Close