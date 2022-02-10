Employers connect with women in tech at eFinancialCareers virtual event

Amid a fierce war for talent in technology, employers are trying to make their workforces more diverse – including by hiring more women – in order to combat skills shortages, inject new ideas into their businesses, and better reflect their customer bases. The eFinancialCareers Virtual Careers Event, EMEA Women in Tech, allowed recruitment representatives of eight leading firms in the finance sector to chat online in real time with close to 100 female technology professionals. Recruiters were able to showcase their career opportunities, promote their employer brands, and answer questions about their hiring needs and working cultures.

