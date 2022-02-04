Citi juniors' bonus complaints mitigated by gentle working hours

Now that bonuses have been awarded at U.S. investment banks, it's becoming apparent that some junior bankers have been paid a lot more lavishly than others. Goldman Sachs' associates on $500k were in the first category, Morgan Stanley's associates were seemingly in the latter, but the most vociferous complaints appear to be coming from vengeful analysts and associates at Citigroup.

"Citi has paid some of the lowest bonuses to analysts and associates this year," says one Citi junior. "In a year of record revenues for M&A, Citi says it's competing with other banks, but it's treated its analysts and associates poorly."

The complaints echo numerous posts on forum websites and social media. Instagram account Litquidity has been gathering testimonials from Citi bonus recipients who various say that the numbers are "sad," that they feel "unappreciated" and that they're "very disappointed."

Citi M&A revenues were up 78% last year, versus an increase of 84% at Goldman Sachs, 74% at Morgan Stanley, and just 47% at Bank of America (where bonuses were seemingly up 50%). Citi juniors were expecting to be paid accordingly. Matters have apparently been made worse by the fact that Citi hasn't increased junior salaries again in London, unlike rival banks, that it didn't allow juniors to expense meals during the pandemic (and still doesn't) and that it typically runs a three-year analyst program (although able analysts can be promoted sooner), whereas many banks now have analysts for only two years before promoting them to associate. CNBC reported yesterday, too, that some people at Citi have not received bonuses at all this year because of an anonymous complaints system that results in bonuses being withheld, even if complaints are unfounded.

Citi declined to comment for this article, but it's worth noting that juniors who do leave for other banks may have a shock. On average, Goldman Sachs bankers appear to work 14.4 hours a week more than bankers at Citi. Citi also has a work from home policy that enables its people to stay away from the office for at least two days a week, whereas banks like Goldman and JPMorgan increasingly expect juniors in the office. Juniors get Saturdays off and an hour to themselves every day. Once a month, Citi also has a "disconnect weekend" in which junior bankers don't work at all from 5pm on Friday to 9am on Monday. And every year, Citi's analysts and associates are obliged to take two weeks of holiday when they're fully disconnected from work.

Effectively, therefore, Citi is a U.S. bank that allows juniors to select lower pay along with lower working hours. European banks like BNP Paribas do the same, but pay even less.

Not all Citi juniors are convinced, though. One associate complained of being made to toil excessively hard only to be paid a comparative pittance. "I am very frustrated and demotivated," he said, "My general feeling is to leave very soon." He may be compelled to work even harder as a result.

