The European graduate banking jobs and internships you can still apply for in 2022

Many of this year’s graduates aiming to work in investment banking will already be well down the path to doing so. The usual way to get a finance job is to do an internship in the summer before you graduate, which will hopefully lead to a permanent offer. The best advice is to get your applications in early, as graduate programs and internship schemes often close early if they have already filled their quotas. But if you’ve left it late, there are still plenty of places which are still taking applications, particularly if you’re interested in technology and engineering posts. Here’s a list of the open programs at the top banks as of January 2022 – be quick, though, because they are closing all the time!

Goldman Sachs' positions still open

The main Summer Analyst (ie, Internship) Program for EMEA closed in November 2021, but the Engineering Division’s internship program remains open until 30 January 2022. There are also “off-cycle” internships available, lasting three to twelve months with rolling deadlines in a variety of locations including London, Frankfurt, Paris and Dubai.

The New Analyst (ie, full time job) program is also closed, with Engineering open until the end of January. However, there are also off-cycle programmes for new analysts, and the Warsaw hub has its own program with a rolling deadline.

Morgan Stanley positions still open

The full time analyst program at Morgan Stanley is advertising a closing date of March 2022 for jobs in Frankfurt and Paris, but in London applications have closed. For MBA students, the Summer Associate internship program remains open with a deadline of January 24. There are also a number of off-cycle internships advertised in Real Estate, Structured Derivatives and Sales & Trading in a number of European financial centres.

JPMorgan positions still open

JPM’s main internship program has closed, but there are opportunities available for Software Development and for the Corporate Analyst Development Program. In terms of full-time graduate jobs, it is a similar picture – there are software engineering, human resources and general management graduate programs, but the main investment banking analyst program is not accepting applications.

Citigroup positions still open

Citi’s careers portal is still advertising full-time Analyst jobs in London with a closing date of 25th February 2022 and Summer Placement Analysts with a rolling deadline.

Bank of America positions still open

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch internship programs have closing dates which vary by location; only the Frankfurt one is currently open, but the summer analyst program in Corporate Banking remains open until February 15th 2022. A small number of off-cycle internships are also available in Debt Capital Markets, Equity Capital Markets and Global Investment Banking. For full time jobs, the Analyst program is still accepting applications in London and Paris

Barclays positions still open

The internship programs have all closed, apart from Operations and some tech roles in the USA. Graduate applications are also closed.

Credit Suisse positions still open

Credit Suisse is still advertising its Capital Markets Analyst Full Time Program in Frankfurt and Paris and the investment banking Summer Associate Program in London. There are also a number of off-cycle internships available in different financial centres, and a number of graduate vacancies in Wealth Management.

Deutsche Bank positions still open

Deutsche states that “there is no application deadline” for its internship programmes, but that candidates are advised to apply as early as possible, because “we will review new applications as and when they are submitted, and therefore reserve the right to remove this job description if we have sufficient applicants to fill our roles”. At present, the London programmes in Corporate Finance and in Fixed Income Sales & Structuring are open.

In terms of full time jobs, the Graduate Analyst Class in France is being advertised, as are the London and Frankfurt analyst programs in Equity Research, as well as Traineeprogram roles in Frankfurt for Fixed Income Sales & Structuring and Technology, Data & Innovation.

UBS positions still open

The main careers site for UBS says that its graduate programs close in November, but if you search, you will find that there are off-cycle internships advertised regularly, including Global Banking in Paris and Global Markets in Milan. The Quant Summer Intern and Graduate Talent programs in London are also still taking applications. There are also a number of opportunities in Wealth Management, including some global family office jobs which might be considered adjacent to investment banking.

Jefferies positions still open

At Jefferies, the Summer Analyst program is open for Equity Research in London, with some off-cycle internships in other European financial centres and some opportunities for Human Resources and Marketing internships. The bank is advertising for Investment Banking Analyst jobs based in Frankfurt.

