Recruiters’ key pain points for 2022, and how to handle them

Both direct employers and staffing agencies struggled to source talent in 2021 as the job market in financial services rebounded. At a Q4 eFinancialCareers round table for HR and talent acquisition heads, several delegates said their firms’ end-year job volumes had reached near-record highs, with their in-house recruiters under pressure and handling more than 60 roles each. Global banks such as JP Morgan, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley reported strong financial results for 2021, which drove demand for new headcount. Investment banking fees increased 22% last year to reach $159.4bn, the highest level since records began in 2000, according to Refinitiv.

Amid this background, what trends will shape the job market in 2022? To find out, download our new whitepaper, which reviews some of the challenges of 2021 and provides practical solutions to help recruiters in 2022.

The whitepaper examines:

Hiring trends across financial services

Pain points faced by financial institutions when recruiting technologists

Jobs fintech firms are prioritising

Championing inclusivity in the hiring process

Photo by Road Trip with Raj on Unsplash