The top-five DEI topics that recruiters and HR need to know about

The busy post-bonus hiring season is almost upon us. If you’re recruiting people over the coming weeks and months, you will likely be wanting to make your candidate pools as diverse as possible.

In an eFinancialCareers webinar being held on 25 January, former UBS director Sasha Scott, now CEO of consultancy Inclusive Group, will offer practical solutions to some of the key diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) pain points faced by recruiters and HR professionals in financial services.

By attending the webinar you will learn about these five core DEI topics affecting recruitment and retention in the finance sector:

1) Bias and brain systems: how we can be aware of the main risks bias poses to our decision-making approaches and how to avoid some common pitfalls​.

2) Inclusive language: what this means and how to create inclusive conversations and dialogue​.

3) Mentoring for diversity and inclusion: the demand for alternative mentoring formats, such as reverse mentoring and co-mentoring​.

4) Employee networks: their purpose in supporting diversity, how to make them inclusive and intersectional​.

5) Diversity in the boardroom: the trends for 2022 and how to support senior leaders in role modelling inclusive organisations.

WEBINAR

Diversity, equity and inclusion: key recommendations for recruiters and HR professionals

Sign up here