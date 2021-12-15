Intuit’s culture of positivity and inclusion enables tax and bookkeeping experts to help consumers and small businesses in navigating stressful financial decisions

Money is the number one source of stress for Americans, according to recent data from the American Psychological Association: “Regardless of the economic climate, money, and finances have remained the top stressor since our survey began in 2007.”

Those who work in tax and bookkeeping can attest to this. Talking with clients about personal and business finances can be very emotional and private conversations. Throw in the complexities around understanding taxes and the conversation can easily become a major source of aggravation.

Yet, when talking to an Intuit TurboTax or QuickBooks expert, the expert’s knowledge and expertise can diminish the anxiety that sometimes surrounds financial conversations.

“I love this job and how it allows me to help people with their problems,” says Kitty Ku, a CPA and senior tax expert with a year-round position at Intuit. “I am able to talk to customers with different types of questions from across the U.S. Taxes and finances are very personal to each individual and the questions are very intimate. They open up to you and tell you their issues,” she explains.

“It feels like you're their friend. Helping them get their issues resolved provides immense satisfaction,” says Ku. “You’re making their life less stressful because people worry about taxes, especially in this ever-changing landscape.”

Personalized path based on your needs

Ku has worked for Intuit remotely from her home in Los Angeles as a seasonal tax expert (worked from Jan- April yearly) since she joined in 2013. In May 2020, she was offered a year-round tax expert position at Intuit. She continues to have the flexibility to choose her schedule to accommodate her personal life while also serving TurboTax customers.

Currently, Ku works early morning to allow her to take care of her elderly parents later in the day. “If I have an emergency with my family, my manager understands. I can handle things and come right back. If I miss any time, I can always make it up.”

“It’s just so flexible and I am so grateful,” she says. “And during peak season, if you wish to work extra hours, you can.”

In her role, Ku helps clients understand the latest tax implications relevant to their circumstances. With a background in corporate accounting, she is particularly adept at advising sole proprietors and small business owners. She advises on Deducting vs. Capitalizing Costs as well as Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business.

“Being a CPA, I have research and problem-solving abilities,” she says. “So whatever the question, together with a team, I can answer questions and resolve issues.”

Intuit's commitment to employee growth

Similar insights are offered from Jazlyn Sanders, a Nashville-based Intuit expert who started her career working for TurboTax during the tax season then moved to offer bookkeeping services to small businesses through Intuit’s QuickBooks Live.

“I was first attracted to Intuit because I would be able to help customers with bookkeeping and taxes,” she says. “Intuit allowed me to grow in both areas by providing tools and resources to make sure I’m up to date with the different laws that may have changed throughout the year. They have helped me gain different certifications to make me a more credentialed, knowledgeable employee and offered the enrolled agent (EA) program, in which I participated.”

Naturally, in an environment where tax laws are ever-evolving, Intuit tax experts must be up to date and aware of the latest changes. For this, the company provides a network of support channels for tax and bookkeeping experts to ask for input from colleagues, managers, and other experts, data, and tools across the various Intuit businesses.

“Within the Intuit environment, everyone is supportive. If you have a question, you can reach out to anyone. It doesn’t matter who they are, they are willing to help and figure it out together,” says Sanders.

Intuit culture is supportive and inclusive.

When it comes to diversity and inclusion, Intuit has been making a conscious effort for several years to hire experts from a diverse mix of cultures and backgrounds. The company provides training about how to speak to clients that incorporate the values of treating people with respect, regardless of their background, including race, age, gender, and sexual orientation. Intuit believes that a company is stronger when their employees are as diverse as the customers they serve.

“Diversity and inclusion is a hot topic but the company has been doing this ever since I came on board more than eight years ago,” says Ku. Sanders supports this; “Intuit is full of different people from different states, backgrounds, and cultures. It’s awesome!”

All this contributes to creating tax and bookkeeping experts who love their work, despite the stresses of talking to clients about complex money and finance issues. The positivity doesn’t surface purely during work hours. When asked how working at Intuit has changed her as a professional and a person, Ku says it’s the attitude of positivity she carries with her. “I can say the camaraderie of helping one another permeates into my personal life. I am much better at looking at things positively and saying ‘Hey, we have an issue. Let’s just get it resolved,’” she says. “I’ve grown through the positivity, energy, the love of people, and love of life.”

The expert community is a big part of the support Intuit offers experts. They are never alone, always supported by one another both personally and professionally. A career at Intuit is for those who want to help other people and leave clients feeling positive and valued. And this approach is twofold: what works for the clients is clearly also working for Intuit tax & bookkeeping experts.

