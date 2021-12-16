How to execute DEI strategies in 2022: top tips for HR professionals

As financial institutions prepare their hiring and human resources strategies for 2022, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) considerations will be integral to their planning. Research commissioned by eFinancialCareers found that 70% of professionals in the finance sector believe DEI policies are important when deciding where to work.

In an eFinancialCareers webinar being held on 25 January, Sasha Scott, CEO of DEI consultancy Inclusive Group, will offer practical solutions to some of the key DEI pain points faced by recruiters and HR professionals in financial services.

Sasha, who is a former director at UBS, will share advice about bias and brain systems, inclusive language, mentoring for diversity and inclusion, employee networks, and diversity in the boardroom.

Webinar:

Diversity, equity and inclusion: key recommendations for recruiters and HR professionals

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash