eFinancialCareers virtual event links employers to top female tech talent

The war for talent in technology is the fiercest it has ever been as financial institutions in the U.S. compete with each other and with firms across other sectors for the best candidates. Employers are also trying to make their tech workforces more diverse – including by hiring more women – in order to combat skills shortages, inject new ideas into their businesses, and better reflect their customer bases.

Improving gender diversity in technology is not straightforward, however, because women have historically been underrepresented in the space. The recent eFinancialCareers Virtual Careers Event, U.S. Women in Tech, helped employers address this challenge. It allowed recruitment representatives of leading firms in the finance sector (Ameriprise, Barclays, Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, J.P.Morgan, M&T Tech, State Street, and Wellington) to chat online in real time with female technology professionals. Each recruiter chatted to several candidates, and a significant majority of event attendees were rated strong enough to screen further or pipeline for recruitment.

