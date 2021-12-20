The eFinancialCareers end-of-2021 banking lifestyle survey

It's nearly over. As 2021 fades into 2022 and Omicron hopefully ends up being overrated, we're asking our readers to take stock of the past 12 months.

After the change of 2020, 2021 has been an exhausting year for many people in finance - the kind of year that presents once in a decade revenue-earning opportunities (if you're in M&A or equity capital markets) that can't be passed-by. If you were tired already, this was tough. If you were wired already, it was exciting.

Not everyone works in M&A and ECM though, and some areas of financial services have been quieter than others. Some people have also enjoyed the hybrid working of the past year, while others will relish the opportunity to work entirely from home again not withstanding worries about a new strain of COVID.

Where are you on this spectrum? What are your reflections on 2021 and your hopes for 2022? Let us know by clicking the survey link below, and we'll let you know what you said (collectively) in early January. In the meantime, enjoy the break (hopefully you have one). Stay healthy. Stay safe. Get rested. Get ready for next year.

Download our full salary and bonus survey here.

Photo by Timon Studler on Unsplash