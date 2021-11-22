HSBC guy joins top team at JPMorgan after long career break

Can you take a long break from a banking career and return to a new job at a higher tier bank? If you're in the right sort of role, the answer is yes. You can even leave HSBC - a bank in the process of cutting costs and heads and that has seemingly allocated less money to bonuses this year - and join JPMorgan, which ranks near the top in most market areas. You'll just need to have the sort of skills that every bank wants to hire right now.

Lee Butler has those skills. Butler, who was global head of e/FX distribution platforms at HSBC, has just resurfaced at JPMorgan after a pleasant 18-month career break. He's joining JPMorgan's London office, where he will be an executive director working on the digital sales product.

An 18-month break would be out of the question for any normal salesperson whose clients need to be regularly reminded of their existence, but Butler isn't a client facing sales type - he's a sales "digital transformation" specialist. Digital transformation remains one of the most desired skill sets in banking, and Butler has the advantage of operating at the nexus of digital transformation and sales - meaning that he's experienced in building the kind of self-service platforms (he worked on Evolve at HSBC) that enable clients to access products directly.

Lee has joined JPMorgan's sales product team under New York-based managing director Vietta Grinberg, who deals with products for sales in digital markets and Eddie Wen, who leads digital markets in the corporate and investment bank. Lee is the head of sales foundational products.

Photo by Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash