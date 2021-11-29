Senior banker who lost job in September reappears in new one

As we've said here before - if you lose your job in banking now, finding an alternative might not be too great a strain. Although it's late in the year, banks are still hiring and people who've been let go from senior jobs are being scooped up speedily.

One of those is Jonathan Pughe, who was reportedly let go from NatWest in September 2021. After just two months out of the market, Pughe has now reappeared in a new role as a managing director in the loan syndicate team in London.

Pughe was at NatWest for 14 and a half years, and was latterly EMEA head of loan syndicate and sales. At ABN he appears senior and is dealing with loan syndicate and sales, covering corporates, financial institutions, infrastructure and project financing, but seemingly isn't running the team.

Deutsche Bank and Nomura have been pruning headcount alongside NatWest in recent weeks and months. One senior trader who was let go says the hiring market is healthy and active and that he's already talking to banks that want to bring him on early in the new year.

