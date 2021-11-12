Deloitte consulting hired a banking specialist as its new CTO

In a measure of the lucrative fees on offer to consulting firms working with banks on their "digital transformation journeys", Deloitte consulting has appointed a new chief technology office steeped in the finance sector.

Bharat Bhushan has just joined Deloitte as a London-based partner and CTO in the consulting business according to his LinkedIn profile. Bhushan previously spent seven years at IBM, where he was CTO of the banking and financial markets team.

Our own data suggests digital transformation jobs are some of the most populous in banking technology, which is probably because every bank has embarked upon a digital transformation program. Deloitte itself has a dedicated digital division and is in the process of hiring a senior delivery manager for its capital markets team to work on "investment banking propositions" and a financial services digital architect to help the industry achieve its "digital ambitions."

Bhushan himself appears more retail than investment banking focused. He's written on the restructuring of the retail banking sector, the switch to the cloud, and the impact of 5G on mobile banking services.

Deloitte isn't the only one adding financial consulting muscle. Oliver Wyman, the specialist finance consulting firm, just appointed James Emmett from Diem Networks as a senior advisor on digital assets and blockchain. Emmett was formerly the CEO for HSBC in Europe.

Photo by Efe Kurnaz on Unsplash