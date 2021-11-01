Credit Suisse director becomes latest to join Coinbase

As we've reported numerous times previously, Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange platform, is hiring. And it likes to recruit from banks.

Coinbase's most recent hire former banking hire is Michael Cugini, the former head of global client solutions at Credit Suisse. Cugini joined Coinbase this month as a senior institutional account manager at Coinbase in New York according to his LinkedIn profile. He was previously head of global client solutions at Credit Suisse, where he worked for 12 years.

Coinbase's recent London recruits have included a combination of associates from investment banks, plus senior ex-banking staff like Guillaume Chatain from JPMorgan's private bank as head of EMEA sales; ex-Jefferies salesman, Andrew Robinson as head of equity sales; and ex-Jane Street operations specialist, Gurvinder Sandhu.

Coinbase is hiring wildly. Speaking when the bank announced its second quarter results, CFO Alesia Haas said the bank had added 450 people to its headcount over the quarter, thereby increasing headcount nearly 30% to 2,100 people.

