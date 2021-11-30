New Barclays MD braves quarantine for big job in Hong Kong

Barclays has appointed another senior banker as part of its rebuilding plan in the Asia Pacific region.

John Fullick is returning to his former employer with an expanded role after three years at a rival.

He has re-joined Barclays this month as head of compliance for the APAC region and will be heading to Hong Kong

Fullick spent almost five years as Barclays’ head of markets compliance for Europe, the Middle East and Africa before joining Royal Bank of Canada in London in July 2018.

His new role means he’ll be relocating to Hong Kong, braving the quarantine for a higher rung on the ladder. Fullick is “very proud” to be back working at Barclays in a “great compliance team” he said in a post announcing his role on LinkedIn, adding that “new challenges will await including being in Hong Kong and working 21 days in quarantine.”

Fullick knows the region following a stint in Singapore with Merrill Lynch almost a decade ago. He’s the latest recruit to join Barclays, which is rebuilding its presence in Hong Kong after cutting back in the wake of its 2015 restructuring.

Last month, Barclays hired Angela Liu from Deutsche Bank to the newly-created role of China country chief executive. Liu is leading Barclays’ China growth initiatives across all product lines in global markets, investment banking and corporate banking. Other senior hires include Song Jiang, who joined as head of debt capital markets for Greater China, and Mani Joseph, who arrived from Goldman Sachs as head of Asia special situations.

Hong Kong's quarantine restrictions mean travellers must spend between 14 and 21 days in a government run hotel. Banks like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have begun offering $5k subsidies to staff compelled to quarantine there.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share?

Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Rhea Lofranco on Unsplash