The top Goldman Sachs equities traders of 2021

2021 could be a good year for pay at Goldman Sachs. When the firm announced its third quarter results earlier this month, it said that compensation spending in the first nine months of this year was up 34% on last year. Average pay per head for 2021 is currently on track to reach $449k, and CEO David Solomon has promised the firm will pay "exceptionally" for "exceptional performance."

Who are those exceptional performers? Away from the booming M&A division, a good place to look is in equities sales and trading, where Goldman's revenues were up 30% year-on-year in the first nine months.

When it disclosed its results, Goldman wasn't specific on where the higher equities revenues were coming from, and referenced only "better performance in both derivatives and cash." However, insiders say a few desks in New York have done particularly well this year and that several people are likely to be very well rewarded.

They are thought to include Mitchell Story, the ex-Bank of America index volatility trader who joined Goldman in July. Story, who is a managing director and senior derivatives trader at Goldman, is rumored to have joined on a $7m guaranteed bonus.

Goldman declined to comment on its high earners. In equities trading, they are also thought to include Jameson Schriber, a 36-year-old partner in the Delta One business. Delta One has done well across the street this year, and Schriber's book is consistently thought to make hundreds of millions in revenues.

GS salesmen are also thought to be at the front of the bonus queue. Brian Garrett, a managing director in cross asset sales is cited as one of the top-earning salesmen, alongside Tony Pasquariello, the head of North American equity derivative sales.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash